Eleanor (Shaffer) Spence passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, at the age of ninety-four.
Born May 25, 1928, near Worthville, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, Pa. to Fred Roosevelt and Florence Lucretia (Bailey) Shaffer, she was married on April 14, 1951, to Joseph Marsden Spence, son of the late Ralph and Clara (Hoovler) Spence of Titusville, Pa., who preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 1966.
