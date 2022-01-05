Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The birds will sing sweetly, the flowers bloom beautifully, and the Son will shine so bright and warm on you. Those of us who loved her will miss her sweet spirit. Those of us who also hold Jesus as our Friend and Savior look forward to the glorious reunion.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, reading her Bible and having a personal relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ. Her trust in God during difficult times has been an inspiration to many. She prayed for family, friends, and their acquaintances when they were facing challenging situations. Betty enjoyed sending cards to those she knew to help them celebrate or support them through difficult times.
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The birds will sing sweetly, the flowers bloom beautifully, and the Son will shine so bright and warm on you. Those of us who loved her will miss her sweet spirit. T…
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 1, 2022, following a long battle with dementia. She joins her beloved husband, Corny Stover, who died just 13 days before her.
Frederick T. “Fritz” Anthony, 95, of St. Petersburg, FL., formerly of the Parker-Foxburg area, passed away Saturday evening Dec. 25, 2021, at Freedom Square Care Facility in Florida following a period of declining health.