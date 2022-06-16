Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Miller

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
“I sure do miss that man,” was a phrase that every visitor was apt to hear while visiting Georgia Lou Ray, 93, of Conneaut Lake and formerly of Krider Road in Meadville. She has been waiting nine years to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, George Arnold Ray, whom she married on August…
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, age 73, of President Township, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her angel wings and took her place in Heaven, at the end of the Rainbow Bridge, to welcome all of the dogs and cats into Heaven, with treats in both hands.