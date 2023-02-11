Elizabeth (Betty) Lavern Krampe, 93, of Polk Center passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital, with Polk Staff at her side.
She was born on June 18, 1929 in Glendale, the daughter of Henry W. and Bertha (Bente) Krampe.
Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Letha M. Winger, 72, of Reno, passed away at 6:50 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at the Collins House surrounded by her family.
Elu P. Lawrence, 77, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at his home in Harrisburg.
Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009.
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers, 80, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at her home.
Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo, son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer.
Robert F. Sterrett, 96, of Grove City, passed away at home Feb. 8, 2023.
William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis.
Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2023, following a brief illness.
Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family.
Meriam E. Shook, 91 of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Keith A. Mullen, 83, of Parker, Hovey Township, Armstrong County, passed away early Tuesday morning at his residence.
Edward T. “Mac” McClain, 70, of Miola, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 6, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.
William L. “Bill” Shaner, 90, of Kossuth passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness.
Herman Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 17, 1930, in Widnoon, and was the last surviving member of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper.
Richard C. Lewis Jr., 79, of Clarion passed away on Feb. 6, 2023 at Water Run Landing.
William “Bill” Douglas Fair, 76, of Parker, PA., entered eternal rest, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 28, 1946, and was the son of the late William Henry and Donna T. Welling Fair.
Vannesse Rae Rusnak, age 65 of Lamartine, Clarion County, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.
Kenneth A. Hollingsworth, 92, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2023.
Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty, 77, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, surrounded by family, at Southwoods Assisted Living facility in Titusville, where she had resided since 2017.
Lucy A. Beach, 76, of Franklin passed away at her residence on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
John S. Baron, 75, of Franklin passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Collins House.
Michael Dennis Summerville, 64, of Narvon, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the Wellspan York Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Barbara A. Piercy Boyd, 75, formerly of Ahrensville, passed away peacefully, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Patricia M. Lillard, 94, of Oil City, passed away Feb. 5, 2023 at her home.
After 97 years, Mae Gegogeine passed away after a short illness, and into the loving arms of her husband on Feb. 5, 2023.
Phyllis “Patty” Shay, 93, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa. passed away late Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023 at her residence of natural causes.
Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers, 106, formerly of Franklin, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Born, Nov. 5, 1916 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Vernal and Donna Copelind Schreckengost. She married Merle Cheers on Jan. 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death…
George L. Licht, 75, of Oil City, passed away at 11:13 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Pamela S. “Gigi” Tarr-Garren, 59, a resident of 130 Lowry Court Drive, Franklin died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Luann Rice, 67, of Seneca, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Ronald R. Dloniak, 88, a well-known Oil City businessman and a barber in town for more than 60 years, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station after an extended illness.
Dorothy Arlene Barger, 93, of Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Sligo, formerly of Parker entered eternal with her Lord And Savior Saturday morning (02-04-23) surrounded by her loving family.
Susan E. Bormet, 71, of Clarington, died early Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at her home of natural causes.
On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Pamela Jean Olmes (Davies) of Reston, Virginia passed away from complications with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
Martha Jane Shartle, 98, of Marienville, formerly of Westford, and Greenville, died early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.