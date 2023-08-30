It is with great sadness the family of Elizabeth “Libby” Montana acknowledges her passing on August 27, 2023, at the age of 86, peacefully in her sleep.
Libby was born on December 15, 1936 in Jefferson County; daughter of the late Preston R. Neill and Elizabeth Leah Shick Neill, who passed away in childbirth. Libby was then lovingly raised by her “mother” Louella Shick Neill.
Brenda Ann Hale, age 56, a Clarion resident and Nickleville native, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and her fur babies following a long, tough battle with cancer.
Brendan Peter George, 49, of Brookville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Brookville Hospital. Born on Jan. 25, 1974, he was the son of (the late) Edward George and Ruth O’Neill George of Lucinda.