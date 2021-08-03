Elizabeth "Liz" Rogers Baltzer, age 97, passed away July 2, 2020, at Masonic Village in Sewickley.
She was born Jan. 5, 1923, in Cooperstown, the eldest child of Mary Rebecca Maul and Edward McCracken Rogers.
Franklin Leroy Davenport, 59, of Lickingville, passed away at home Saturday, July 31, 2021, following an extended illness.
Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, New York, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, after a brief battle with cancer.
Kathleen Cohlhepp Niederriter, 72, of Venus, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Snyder Memorial after a period of declining health.
Dennis M. Puleo, 59, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Dennis L. Hartle Sr., 84, of Lucinda, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, after an extended illness.
Krista Beth Cratty, 45, of Franklin, passed away suddenly at 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Hannah "Cora" Coralynn Lewis, 21, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021.
William A. Henshaw, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, passed away early Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.
James A. Rogers, age 90, of Oil City, died on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Gloria Reed Burns, 92 of Maple Drive, Shippenville, went to be the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021.
Earnest L. "Ernie" Craft, 71, of Oil City, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, died July 1, 2021.
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Charles R. "Bob" Fulmer, 91, of Utica Road, Franklin, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
George Eric Keely Jr. passed away July 1, 2021, in Greensboro, North Carolina, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Vicki Lynn Tait, 65, of Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 25, 2021 at home of natural causes.
Paul G. Showers Sr., 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Mr. Eugene "Gene" A. Wolski, 72, of Goodwin Road, Titusville, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his home Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Cindy Sue Elliott, age 63, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 26, 2021, of natural causes, at Clarion Hospital.
Dorothy Enie Monica (Wiles) Hottel, 98, of Parker, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Orchard Manor in Grove City.
Mary Jane Rapp Jackson, 72, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at UPMC Hamot after a period of declining health.
Franklin C. Meals Jr., 19, of Marienville, died Sunday, July 25, 2021.
William C. Cunningham, 78, of Polk, passed away in the home of his son Christopher, during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and is now in the arms of Jesus Christ his Savior.
Betty McKisson, 84, of Fisher, passed away June 20, 2021.
Mary C. Slusser of Grove City, formerly of Lake Latonka and Oil City, passed away at 9:36 p.m. Monday July 26th, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital surrounded by her loving family after battling an aggressive thyroid cancer. She was 78.
Ruth Beichner, 71 of Lucama, N.C., passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.
Family and friends are invited Friday, July 30, at 1 p.m. to St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin, for the graveside funeral services for Jeffrey C. Gracy Sr. In case of rain, services will be conducted in the cemetery chapel. Immediately following the services, full military burial honors will be…
Bruce B. "Pops" "Hitch" Hitchcock Sr., 62, of Kennerdell, died Friday, July 23, 2021, as a result of a tree-trimming accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Loraine "Reinie" Marie Price (Wedekind) on Thursday, Aug. 12th, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, Fryburg, with Father Mike presiding. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
A celebration of life for Joseph "Mike" Sires, who passed away Dec. 23, 2020, and his wife, Carol Sires, who passed away April 30, 2021, will be held Saturday, July 31, at the Sandycreek fire hall 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin, from noon until 4 p.m.
Ricky Lee Cherry, 61, of Utica, passed away early in the evening hours of Saturday, July 24, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.
John D. "Jack" Snyder, 69, of Bartley Road, Parker, in the Village of Dutch Hill, a longtime, highly respected Clarion County farmer, passed away on Saturday July 24, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. at his home.
Lida M. Schwabenbauer, 86, of Marble, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Butler Hospital after a period of declining health.
Brian A. Thomas, age 80, of Oil City, passed away March 20, 2021 at his home.
Norma "Toots" Lucille (Rea) Stroup, 93 of Clarion, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Water Run Landing in Clarion, where she was a resident.
Jamie Lee Sollinger, 39, of Emlenton, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John Everett Wensel, age 53, of Rouseville, died after a period of declining health, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Warren General Hospital.
Theodore D. "Speed" Brown Jr., 63, a well-known resident of 315 Long Road, Canal Township, died peacefully Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home after being stricken suddenly with a massive heart attack.
Jeannine E. Abel, a resident of the Masonic Village of Sewickley, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.
