Elizabeth S. Williams, age 77 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the West Shore Hospital.

Born April 2, 1946 in Franklin, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Patsy B. and Louise (Moyer) Stroupe.

Elizabeth S. Williams, age 77 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the West Shore Hospital.

Samuel Harrison Weckerly

Samuel Harrison Weckerly, 79, of Parker passed away Friday morning (June 2, 2023) at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot following an illness.

Marjorie A. 'Margie' Hilyer
Marjorie A. 'Margie' Hilyer

Marjorie A. “Margie” Hilyer (nee Ebbert), 77, of Dempseytown, passed from this Earth on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a brief struggle with cardiac issues.

Mary Jane Mullen
Mary Jane Mullen

Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.

Dennis 'Triple M' Paul McMasters
Dennis 'Triple M' Paul McMasters

Husband, father, educator, Dennis “Triple M” Paul McMasters, 72, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as his family was by his side.

Beverly L. Hale
Beverly L. Hale

Beverly L. Hale, 81, of Tionesta, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, following a brave and courageous fight with cancer. Her faith in the Lord carried her through those two years.

Edward Bergin memorial set

A memorial service for Edward “Ed” James Bergin will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St. in Franklin, at 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation to be held from 10 to 11 a.m.

Gale Bittinger

Gale E. “Butch” Bittinger, 80, of Garner, NC, formerly of northern Butler Co. passed away Friday morning (05-26-23) in Garner. He was the husband of Ruth Ann, and uncle to several nieces and nephew in the Parker-Emlenton area.

Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious
Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious

Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious, 86, formerly of Beautiful Lookout in New Bethlehem, went to meet her Heavenly Father and be reunited with her Husband on May 27.

Debra Jean Hollis
Debra Jean Hollis

Debra Jean Hollis, 64, of Clarion, passed on to heaven peacefully from this life onto the next at her residence on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Joyce Elaine Daugherty
Joyce Elaine Daugherty

Joyce Elaine Daugherty, 68, of Rockland, died Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.

Michele 'Shelly' Goodman
Michele 'Shelly' Goodman

Michele “Shelly” Goodman, 47 of Tionesta passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer.

Barbara L. Bartley
Barbara L. Bartley

Barbara L. Bartley, 81, of Huey, passed away on May 27, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Betty J. Confer
Betty J. Confer

Betty J. Confer, 82, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Patricia L. Houben
Patricia L. Houben

Patricia L. Houben, age 85, a servant of the Lord Jesus and dedicated to serve Him til death, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2023.

Kenneth E. Emmett Sr.
Kenneth E. Emmett Sr.

Kenneth E. Emmett Sr., age 83, of Grove City, formerly of Nectarine, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023.

Cynthia 'Cindy' D. Hill
Cynthia 'Cindy' D. Hill

Cynthia “Cindy” D. Hill, formerly of Franklin, passed peacefully on May 18, 2023, surrounded by her children and family in her home in Arkansas.

Clark McFall
Clark McFall

Clark McFall, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, former resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Hazel L. Burgdorfer
Hazel L. Burgdorfer

Hazel L. Burgdorfer, 87, of Venus passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by her family at home after a brief illness.

Floyd C. Matthews
Floyd C. Matthews

Floyd C. Matthews, 79, of Stoneboro passed away May 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Melinda Jean Martin Remley obituary correction

Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease. Incorrect information was previously published.

Wanda J. Henderson
Wanda J. Henderson

Wanda J. Henderson, age 78 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, May 22, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Judy P. Grimm
Judy P. Grimm

Judy P. Grimm, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Joyce M. (Shaffer) Shook
Joyce M. (Shaffer) Shook

Joyce M. (Shaffer) Shook, 63, of Cranberry, took her final ride on a Harley into Heaven on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, while surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Shirley R. Kerr
Shirley R. Kerr

Shirley R. Kerr, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Fonda Lattanzie

Fonda Lattanzie, 47, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at home due to a lengthy illness.

Melinda Jean Martin Remley
Melinda Jean Martin Remley

Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease.