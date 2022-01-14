Ella M. Butryn, 78, of Oil City, passed away Jan. 13, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Ernest “Bucky” Butryn, and her two children, Tom and Dave.

Lucinda 'Cindy' John Lerch Davis
Lucinda 'Cindy' John Lerch Davis

Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, Okla. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.

Ella M. Butryn

Wilfred A. 'Spike' Sudekum
Wilfred A. 'Spike' Sudekum

Wilfred A. “Spike” Sudekum,84, of Mentor, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.

Scott A. Salser
Scott A. Salser

Scott A. Salser, retired vocal music instructor from Indiana, and formerly of Knox, passed from this life into eternity in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from complications due to COVID pneumonia.

John V. Perkins
John V. Perkins

John V. Perkins, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

John J. McMillen III
John J. McMillen III

John J. McMillen III, 59, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Patricia K. Klingler
Patricia K. Klingler

Patricia K. Klingler, 57, of Knox passed away on Jan. 11, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Homer Dean Merwin
Homer Dean Merwin

Homer Dean Merwin, 89, of Terwilliger Rd. Parker, Perryville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Blanche E. Kemmer
Blanche E. Kemmer

Blanche E. Kemmer, 93, of Kingsville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at the Brookville Hospital.

Bonita L. 'Bonnie' Rice
Bonita L. 'Bonnie' Rice

Bonita L. “Bonnie” Rice, 69, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

Carol A. Pikna
Carol A. Pikna

Carol A. Pikna, 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Lillian A. Drozdo
Lillian A. Drozdo

Lillian A. Drozdo, 81, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

George D. Boyer
George D. Boyer

George D. Boyer, 73, of Armstrong Rd., Centerville passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his residence.

Robert L. Jackson
Robert L. Jackson

Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.

Rebecca J. Beach
Rebecca J. Beach

Rebecca J. Beach, 81, a resident of 119 Wood Road, Franklin, went home to be with the Lord at 5:16 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Gary McFadden

Gary McFadden, 65, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Dana L. Myers
Dana L. Myers

Dana L. Myers, 64, of Knox, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, after a 14 year battle with lymphoma.

Laura Jean Gesin
Laura Jean Gesin

Laura Jean Gesin, 57, of Polk, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 10, 2022, at Polk Center where she has been residing since she was a little girl.

Alfred Kelso
Alfred Kelso

Alfred Kelso, 70, of Brookville passed from this life to the next on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Arthur E. Yingling Sr.
Arthur E. Yingling Sr.

On Monday, Jan 10, 2022, Arthur E. Yingling Sr. entered heaven. He peacefully passed away in his sleep at the Southwoods assisted living facility in Titusville.

Gloria A. Fenton
Gloria A. Fenton

Gloria A. Fenton, 94, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning Jan. 7, 2022, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.

Carol A. Mays
Carol A. Mays

Carol A. Mays, 78, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home.

Kathy L. Deible
Kathy L. Deible

Kathy L. Deible, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, due to complications of a stroke.

John A. Burgdorfer
John A. Burgdorfer

John A. Burgdorfer, 90, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 7, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson

Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…

John S. Walter
John S. Walter

John S. Walter, 69, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence.

Peggy Jean Combs
Peggy Jean Combs

Peggy Jean Combs, 91, of Mercer, formerly of Stoneboro, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Farrell.