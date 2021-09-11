Elmer D. Reed Jr., age 88, of the Pittsburgh area, formerly of Clarion passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
After retirement, Elmer and Betty resided in Clarion for a number of years, a place that in his words was “Heaven on earth”. His favorite past times were spending time with his grandchildren, working at his son’s farm, picking on the waitresses at the County Seat, trips to Sligo for that amazing pie at the corner restaurant, stealing (hunting) for driving range golf balls at Mayfield golf course, and feeding the deer behind Mayfield Apartments. He also loved taking people fishing on Tionesta Reservoir as he finally fulfilled that lifelong dream of owning a boat. Cheers to a great father, grandfather, veteran, husband, and being the king of puns. I suspect he will be in charge of the outdoor grill on an old fashion charcoal Weber in heaven, so get your orders in soon.
Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, age 73, of Tionesta, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home in Tionesta surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1948, in Kittanning, daughter of the late Edward David and Amy (Winn) McNabb.
Elmo Derose Kline, 95, of Distant, went on to her heavenly home, to join her Lord and Savior and her husband Charles Duane (Bucky) Kline on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Bucky went ahead of her to Heaven on October 1, 1988. She had been lovingly cared for at her home at the time of her passing.
Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.