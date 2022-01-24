Elsie M. Croyle, 92, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Rimersburg, the daughter of William and Pearl (Ramsey) Dunkle.
Elsie M. Croyle, 92, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Ethel R. McCartney Burch, 96, of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Oakwood Heights of Oil City following complications of COVID-19.
Mildred L. Sharrar, 95, of Oil City passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Donna Mae Davidson, 67, of Clarion, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home following a brief illness.
Gerald C. Kelly Jr., 57, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.
Steve J. Marbich, 90, a resident of 352 Crestview Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Ronald E. Shaffer, 85, of Tionesta, and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Fairmount City (Clarion County), son of the late Ken and Betty (Bish) Shaffer.
Paul Joseph Lauer, 95, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Shippenville surrounded by family members on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Devon J. McClelland, 28, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He is survived by his mother, LaVonne; his son, Devon Jr., and his brother, Zackery.
Helen L. (Adams) Hollingsworth, 84, of Cabot, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Concordia in Cabot, Pennsylvania, with her husband by her side.
Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick,” 64, of Barkeyville, (Irwin Township), passed away at home, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with health issues. Rick fought like crazy to be here for his wife and sons, but he is at peace and without pain now.
Jerry E. Shaffer, 50, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, after a short period of declining health.
Thomas A. Young, 87, of Kennerdell, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his loving family by his side.
Theodore Koenig Switzer, 86, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Paul A. Chandler, age 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Mary E. McCauley, 93, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the loving care of Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
James C. “Jim” Henry, 82, of New Bethlehem, to those who knew him longer Connell, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Brian F. Brubaker, 79, of Tylersburg passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Helen Marie Burchanowski, 81, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Nancy Musser, 72 of Cochranton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Paramount Center in Bethel Park.
Nancy Elizabeth Harkless, 79, of Girard, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot.
Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Shirley Ann Tracy Kirkwood, 93, formerly of Titusville, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health — The Vintage Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Rodney Eugene McMurray, 63, of Canal Township passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Linda Blair Miller, a writer and public relations specialist, died Dec. 23, 2021 at Wilson Health Care Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland after battling a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis. She was a resident of Leesburg, Virginia, where she had retired after living in Seattle, Wash. and Po…
Gloria Darlene (Womer) Culp, 73, passed Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Catherine Lois McCall, 87, of Waynesville, Ga., left this home to go to her heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
David Lee King II, 22, of Corsica, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Mary Louise Beggs, 85, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at home.
Lottie Jane Webb, age 88, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health and while surrounded by her loved ones.
Kathleen (Miller) Williams went to Heaven on Sunday, Jan. 16th, 2022, in Oil City, under hospice care, with her family at her side.
Howard Vincent Campagna, 86, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Cheryl J. Dunkerley, 73, of Utica, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin, surrounded by her loving family.
Ronald E. Johnston, 63, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Betty L. (McClintock) LaCaze, 96, formerly of Marienville, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Shari E. Shovestull, 53, of Strattanville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer.
Our precious Aidan Anthony Guerriero went to Heaven unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Nathan A. Weaver, 45, of Emlenton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, following a brief illness.
Clyde Alvin Buzard, 87, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.
