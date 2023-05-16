Elwood C. Neiswonger

Elwood C. Neiswonger, 87, of Penn Street, New Bethlehem, died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Born Sept. 25, 1935 in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Ethel Radaker Neiswonger.

Charles R. “Chooch” Majesky, 74, of Venus, formerly of Philadelphia, died at UPMC Northwest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 following a brief battle with cancer.

John William Wallace, a resident of Franklin, formerly of Tionesta, unexpectedly passed away Saturday at the age of 58, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends.

Patricia A. Greenlee, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, following a period of declining health. She was a longtime resident of Victory Heights and most recently resided in Franklin with her sister Linda who was also her caretaker.

Ellen Powell

Ellen Powell, 65, of Tionesta, passed away of natural causes on May 13, 2023 at her residence.

Richard “Dick” E. Perry, age 72, of Oil City, died Friday, May 12, 2023 as a result of an accidental fire behind his home.

Ann L. Aiken, 76, of Emlenton passed away May 12, 2023 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

Samuel Arthur Swartz, 89, of Utica, went to Heaven in the evening of May 12, 2023 at The Caring Place with his family by his side.

Mark W. “Hunter” Anderson, 66, a well-known and loved Franklin area resident and businessman, died peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.

Patsy Ann Lawrence, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023 at the Autumn Grove Health Care in Harrisville following a lengthy illness.

John L. Motzer, age 72, of Tionesta, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his home in Tionesta.

Edna L. Ferringer

Edna L. Ferringer, 94, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

Furthermore - Glenn L. Bauder

Glenn L. Bauder, 83, a resident of 674 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family following a period of declining health.

Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter, 90, of Parker passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Parker Personal Care where she had been a resident for the last several years.

Dollie J. Moore, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday morning May 9, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Kenneth DuWayne Dittman, age 72 of Franklin and formerly of Lamartine, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 9, 2023 at his home, following an illness.

Debbie L. Fox, 52, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.

Eileen Anne (Bonini) Master, 72, of Parker passed away Monday morning (05-08-23) at Parker Personal Care Home following complications due to diabetes.

Geraldine M. “Gerry” McMillen of Summerville, 88 years old, passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor dementia wing, with family at her side.

Ronald M. Hall Sr., 92, a resident of 1077 Cooperstown Rd., Cooperstown, died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at The Collins House of Franklin, with his beloved family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Wayne A. Cunning

Wayne A. Cunning, 67, of Oil City, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Monday May 8, 2023, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness. He is survived by a daughter, Shelbi Cunning; and a son, Thomas Cunning.

Michael S. McGarvie, 48, of Titusville, passed away at home, with family by his side, Saturday, May 6, 2023 after an extended illness.

Lois McGuirk, 93, of Miola, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease.

Terry E. Tobolski, age 78 of Shippenville Health Care, formerly of Clarion died May 6, 2023 at the Shippenville Health Care in Shippenville.

John M. Schultz Sr., 99, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.