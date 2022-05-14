Eric David Lutz, 49, of Oil City, died Thursday evening, May 12, 2022.
Eric was born on July 22, 1972 in Franklin, PA. Due to prenatal complications, Eric was born blind with cerebral palsy and other complications limiting his mobility. At 6 months, doctors warned that Eric would not live past age 2. Eric went on to capture the hearts of all that knew him for nearly 50 years. Eric was called home quickly and without pain on May 12, 2022.
Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt. She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.
A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.