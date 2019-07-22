Eric P. O'Polka

Eric P. "Stick" O'Polka, 38, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 20, 2019, at UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh after an illness.
Born in Franklin on June 1, 1981, he was a son of Peter O'Polka and Brenda Betz O'Polka.
Eric was a 1999 graduate of Franklin High School and a 2005 graduate of Clarion University with a B.A. in secondary education and English.
Eric loved basketball and was a coach on nearly every level. He started out coaching at St. Patrick School then moved on to coach the eighth grade boys basketball team at Oil City Middle School from 2002-2005. He was the boys junior varsity basketball coach at Cranberry High School from 2005-2007 and served as the head boys varsity basketball coach at Cranberry High School from 2007-2010.
While head coach at Cranberry High School, the team had three straight District IX playoff appearances, two appearances in the District IX final, one District IX championship and two PIAA state playoff appearances; all firsts for the school.
Eric then went on to coach the men's basketball team at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
Eric taught middle school English at Cranberry School District for a period of time.
He was an avid University of Michigan fan and made many trips to Ann Arbor for different sporting events.
He enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with his beloved dog, Digi.
Eric had a very strong bond with his younger brother, Alex, from the time he was born. They lived together, traveled to the University of Michigan together. Eric was like a second father to Alex.
Surviving are his parents, Pete O'Polka and his wife Peg of Franklin and Brenda Betz O'Polka and her longtime companion Frank Hummel of Franklin; two brothers, Alex W. O'Polka of Franklin and Evan R. O'Polka of Chicago; two aunts, Paula Klinger and her husband John of Franklin and Kathy Horner of Franklin; an uncle, David Betz and his wife Sue of Franklin; and numerous cousins.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Betz, of St. John's Episcopal Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St. Seneca,16346.
Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.HuffFuneral.com