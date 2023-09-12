Eric Paul Elliott, 34, fell into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, September 3.
Although he had lived in Greenville for only a few years, he was well loved by the community. As a teen, he went on a mission trip to Jamaica, which had a great impact on his life. He was kindhearted, loved animals, music and concerts. He had a creative spirit and was strongly convicted in his beliefs.
Beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother, Cinnamon Sue (Holt) Evans, of Henry’s Bend was born on December 25, 1972, to the late Edwin “Pete” Holt Jr. and Susan Carol “McGahey” Holt. Cinnamon left this world surrounded at home with her loving family on September 9, 2023. Cinnamon blessed thi…
Karla S. Hilliard, 63, of Fairmount City passed away on Sunday evening, September 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on September 26, 1959, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Ennis) Shreckengost.
Karen L. (Nuttall) Hummel, 68, of Titusville passed on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born July 8, 1955, in Erie to the late Donald T. Nuttall and Guila E. Atkin.
James D. Vogan Jr., 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a 12-year battle with cancer, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. A complete obituary will appear in Monday’s Derrick.
A memorial Mass for Dennis “Denny” McDonald, an Oil City native and former teacher at Venango Christian High School, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch St., Meadville.
Helen Theresa Futyma (née Andres) formerly of 350 Park Ave., Oil City, passed away peacefully at 98 years of age on Aug. 31, at SouthWoods Assisted Living Community, in Titusville, where she lived since January 2022.