Erma Kathleen Martin

Erma Kathleen was born the daughter of Delbert and Mildred (Beach) Jack on April 2, 1931, at home in Kilgore. She passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, in Lynchburg, VA.
She was raised on the family farms, she was the eldest of two daughters, having a younger sister, Harriett. With no brothers, Erma was expected to milk cows by hand and feed the livestock. She learned to drive the tractor at age 9.
Patricia A. Greenlee, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, following a period of declining health. She was a longtime resident of Victory Heights and most recently resided in Franklin with her sister Linda who was also her caretaker.
Mark W. “Hunter” Anderson, 66, a well-known and loved Franklin area resident and businessman, died peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.