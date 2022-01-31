Erma M. Dickson, 84, of Cooperstown, passed away at her home surrounded by many who loved her on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Born in Cooperstown on Nov. 7, 1937, she was a daughter of the late George and Pearl Tingley Cobb.
Paul L. Bruner Jr., 96, of Penn Hills and formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Gary Roy Rankin, 83, of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo.
The Rev. William A. Houben Jr., 88, of Clarion, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 29, 2022. Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben, of Eldred. He was born in Eldred, McKean County, on May 9, 1933.
Karen J. Shirey, 74, of Perryville, Parker, passed away early Saturday morning Jan. 29, 2022 at her residence of natural causes.
Donald E. McNellie, 86, of Old Petroleum Center Road, Titusville, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home.
Alberta L. Neal, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died Thursday evening, Jan. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Patricia A. Elder, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.
Cynthia Faye Emery, 69, of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital after an extended illness.
Beverly Jean Gorman, 78, of Franklin formerly of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the The Caring Place in Franklin.
Donald G. “Don” Hannah, 75, of Oil City, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Shirley I. Confer, 84, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness.
Marsha Jean Miller, age 71, a resident at Parkview Retirement Community in Frisco, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Charles Walter “Chuck” Marsh Jr., 70, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday evening Jan. 26, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a few weeks illness.
Brenda Baker, age 55, of North East, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Terrance F. “Terry” Thomas, 78, of Fairmount City, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
A life lived “practically perfect in every way“ ended Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, when Nancy Anne Hensler of Oleopolis, died at home surrounded by love.
Gerald Cletus Louis English; born June 11, 1934, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Shirley A. Dolby, 83, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Wednesday morning, Jan. 26, 2022 at her home and is now reunited with her husband, Lad.
Larry “Lew” E. Wilson, 75 of Venus, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his home.
Donald G. Hannah, 75, of Oil City, died peacefully at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Kathy Savage, 64, of Kennerdell, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Alice M. Butler, 87, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca; following a period of declining health.
Charles Lewis Latchaw, 91, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., formerly of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in New York.
On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 11:45 a.m., Esther “Grace” Corbett passed away after a period of declining health surrounded by her family at her home.
George C. Coulter, age 74, of Conneaut Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his children.
Terry F. Topor, 57, of Edinboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Saint Vincent Health Center in Erie.
Michael Catanzaro, 59, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, of natural causes. He resided at Sugar Creek Station.
Michael Catanzaro, 59, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, of natural causes. He resided at Sugar Creek Station and is survived by his parents, Richard and Judith Catanzaro of Kennerdell.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. This is designed to set the record straight.
Gary A. Wilson, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Steven Allan “Cub” Culbertson, 70, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Jennie Leona Forsythe, 75, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully, after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus, even though she had been vaccinated, early Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Barbara J. Carson, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Saturday morning Jan. 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Ethel R. McCartney Burch, 96, of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Oakwood Heights of Oil City following complications of COVID-19.
Mildred L. Sharrar, 95, of Oil City passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Donna Mae Davidson, 67, of Clarion, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home following a brief illness.
Gerald C. Kelly Jr., 57, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.
Steve J. Marbich, 90, a resident of 352 Crestview Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.
