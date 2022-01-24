Ethel R. McCartney Burch

Ronald E. Shaffer, 85, of Tionesta, and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Fairmount City (Clarion County), son of the late Ken and Betty (Bish) Shaffer.
Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick,” 64, of Barkeyville, (Irwin Township), passed away at home, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with health issues. Rick fought like crazy to be here for his wife and sons, but he is at peace and without pain now.
Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick,” 64, of Barkeyville, (Irwin Township), passed away at home, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with health issues. Rick fought like crazy to be here for his wife and sons, but he is at peace and without pain now.
Linda Blair Miller, a writer and public relations specialist, died Dec. 23, 2021 at Wilson Health Care Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland after battling a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis. She was a resident of Leesburg, Virginia, where she had retired after living in Seattle, Wash. and Po…