Ethel Rhoads Reed

Ethel Rhoads Reed, 85, of Shippenville, passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, 2022.

Born on June 15, 1937, in Victory Heights, Ethel was the daughter of the late Harlan and Catherine Rhoads.

John L. Bracken

John L. Bracken of Valencia, and Chautauqua Lake, NY, died on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 83.

Dana D. Weaver

Dana D. Weaver, 59, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Glenn L. Whiteman

Glenn L. Whiteman, 87, of Knox passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center.

James H. Sandok

James H. Sandok, 73 of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Norman C. Peterson

Norman C. Peterson, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.

LCDR Gary C. Faller, USN (Ret.)

Gary Conrad Faller, age 69, of California, MD, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. While sitting in a tree stand on his wife’s family’s property in Pennsylvania, he suffered a heart attack.

Ethel Culbertson

Ethel Culbertson, age 92, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at her home after an extended illness.

Judith A. Spence

Judith A. Spence, 79, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Walter J. Flinchbaugh

Walter J. Flinchbaugh, 86, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 30th, 2022, at the home of his daughter where he had received care from his family during the last year battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Mark A. Conner

Mark A. Conner, 60, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 31st, 2022, at his residence of natural causes.

Barbara Ann Exley Renker

Barbara Ann Exley Renker, age 60, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

Jonathan Patrick 'Pat' Kelly

Jonathan Patrick “Pat” Kelly, 66, of Polk, formerly of Rocky Grove, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday morning, Oct. 29, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Timothy M. Hilton

Timothy M. Hilton, age 63, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Paul L. Jones

Paul L. Jones, 70, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Erie, a retired U.S. Navy and a Naval Reserve veteran, went to be with the Lord late Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Louise Huffman

Louise Huffman, 101, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022 at the Halifax Hospice in Orange City, Florida. Born In Marienville, on March 30, 1921, Louise was the daughter of George D. Mortimer and Gertrude Mortimer.

Ronald B. Cummings

Ronald B. Cummings, age 89 (of Miola, PA) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Joseph L. Warner

Joseph L. Warner, 63, of Oil City, died unexpectedly due to health complications while on a weekend getaway with his wife by his side, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Cranberry Township.

Donald J. Carone

Donald J. Carone, who spent his life counseling others and was guided by ideals of peace and justice, died Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was 78.

Roger R. Johnson

Roger R. Johnson, 81, a well-known resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 surrounded by his much loved family members.

Furthermore - Richard O. Way

Richard O. Way’s funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin. The time of the service was incorrect in an obituary published Wednesday.

Michael R. McSparren

Michael R. McSparren, 61, of Oil City, died unexpectedly on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, after an accident earlier in the evening.

Sandra M. Hovis

Sandra M. Hovis, 72, a resident of 219 Rocca Way, Franklin, died peacefully at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

Robert D. Huff

Robert D. Huff, 76, of Oil City, passed away Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.

Alvin Glenn Roddy

Alvin Glenn Roddy, 95, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

Nancy J. Gomola

Nancy J. Gomola, 83, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.

Robert "Bob" Edward Selker

Robert “Bob” Edward Selker, 71, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 25th, 2022, on his beautiful farm surrounded by his daughters, his companion Marsha, family, and his beloved dog Rusty after a courageously fought battle against a prolonged illness.

Lauren M. McCauley

Lauren M. McCauley, 70, of Franklin, beloved wife of Henry W. McCauley, Sr., passed away Tuesday night Oct. 25, 2022, and was welcomed into her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ, where she knows fully as she has been fully known (1 Corinthians 13:12).

Robert E. Young

Robert E. Young, 91, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Providence Place in Minneapolis, MN after an extended illness.