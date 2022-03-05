Eugene “Gene” Houser, 89, of Rimersburg, went to be with his Lord Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 6, 1932 in Rimersburg, the son of Milton L. and Laura (Best) Houser.
Updated: March 5, 2022 @ 5:57 am
Sara Ann Shafer, 91, formerly of Oil City, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Paintsville, Kentucky.
Peggy Lee Levier Weckerly, 71, of Parker, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, after an extended illness.
Peggy Lou (Butler) Haines, age 85, passed away peacefully while in the loving care of the staff Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital on Thursday March 3, 2022.
Ronald Lee Dennis, 69, of Polk passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Randy Gail Preston, 64, Polk, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Sara A. Huth, 78, of Franklin, died peacefully at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. This is designed to set the record straight.
Robert C. Allen, of Corolla, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Robert J. Madden, 54, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the comforts of his own home.
Martha Jean Morris, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home.
Bernard “Bun” “Bernie” Ganoe, 79, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Nancy L. Blauser, 83, a lifelong well-known Foxburg resident, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, at Brookville Hospital following a brief illness.
William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Winchester, California.
Jane H. Williams Culbertson, age 75, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Leora Mae “Ordie” Silvis, 98, of Marienville, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville.
Patsy L. Crissman, 74, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital.
Fred E. Jolley Jr., 77, of Franklin passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Benjamin George Manson of Cooperstown passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.
Arnold L. “Bud” Longstreth, 67, of Utica, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.
Scott E. Heckathorn, 58, of Oil City, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.
A Kaleidoscope of a Beautiful Life
Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening Feb. 25, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Rosemary Morgan Adomites, of Oil City, was born Nov. 3, 1946, and died of cancer in Monroeville on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Myra “Jean” McMasters, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at The Caring Place surrounded by her family.
Samuel Lee Lepley, 49, of Cochranton passed away in his home on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Saundra Ann Harrison passed away Feb. 23, 2022 (age 83).
Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.
Ann Port Denio passed away in peaceful sleep Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Lois Jones, age 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.
Kathryn (Parrett) Wood, 81, of Harpursville, N.Y., formerly of Marienville, passed away Feb. 9, 2022 in her home.
Sherry Lee (Caylor) Hoover, age 66, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Cole Matthew Pfister, infant son of Matthew W. and Alison Rae (Dailey) Pfister, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Clyde Joseph Licht, 90, of Venus, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Oakwood Heights nursing facility.
George Rea, 85, of Clintonville passed peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Edgar Eugene Whitton, Sr., 78, of Oil City, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Larry P. Anthony, 71, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home.
Dale Edward Kightlinger Jr., 55, of Franklin, died Feb. 22, 2022, at his home.
Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born Feb., 20, 1939, in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner. Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960,…
Irene C. “Ernie” Pardee, 81, of Oil City, passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
