Evelyn Imogene McGuirk, 88, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Parker Personal Care Home in Parker.

Born on Aug. 3, 1932, in Licking Township, she is the daughter of the late Rev. Ralph J. and Mary Grace Kilgore Radaker.

