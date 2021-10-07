Evelyn Louise Isaacs

Evelyn Louise Isaacs

Evelyn Louise Isaacs, age 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born in Fayetteville, Tenn., on Aug. 19, 1931, to the late Francis and Reva Mae (Burton) Howell.

Martha A. Caldwell

Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.

Eileen Swyers Henry
Eileen Swyers Henry

Eileen Swyers Henry, 83, of Strattanville was greeted at the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by her loved ones following a sudden illness.

Furthermore - Brian L. Bowser

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo
Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo

Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Joyce E. Wilson
Joyce E. Wilson

Joyce E. Wilson, 73, of Seneca, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

SalLea R. Edkin
SalLea R. Edkin

SalLea R. Edkin, 73, of Lake City, Florida, died peacefully, after a sudden illness, Oct. 2, 2021, at Haven — Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. She was born May 10, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of the late James F. Turner and Mildred Ann Gordon.

Doris R. Frantz
Doris R. Frantz

Doris R. Frantz, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Juniper Village in Meadville.

James Marlin Mohney
James Marlin Mohney

James Marlin Mohney, 82, of Hawthorn, died on Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Lurla P. Stromyer
Lurla P. Stromyer

Lurla P. Stromyer, age 91, of Seneca, died on Oct. 4, 2021, with her family by her side at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Patricia L. Johnson
Patricia L. Johnson

Patricia L. Johnson, 91, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon Oct. 1, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Delores K. Knight
Delores K. Knight

Delores K. Knight, 88, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at home after a period of declining health.

Myron 'Mike' Ray Rice
Myron 'Mike' Ray Rice

Myron “Mike” Ray Rice, 75, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully in his home in the early afternoon hours on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Donald Floyd Brown
Donald Floyd Brown

Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.

Chester L. 'Chet' Anthony
Chester L. 'Chet' Anthony

Mr. Chester L. “Chet” Anthony, 65, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complication from COVID-19.

Boyd A. Eaton Jr.
Boyd A. Eaton Jr.

Boyd A. Eaton Jr., a lifelong Franklin resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.

Rose Marie Hoban
Rose Marie Hoban

Rose Marie Hoban, 84, of Kightlinger Road, Titusville passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Dorothy M. 'Dot' (Maze) Jackson
Dorothy M. 'Dot' (Maze) Jackson

Dorothy M. “Dot” (Maze) Jackson, age 93, of West Hickory, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in West Hickory, daughter of the late Larry A. and Edna (Satoriti) Maze.

Lois Adams
Lois Adams

Lois Adams, 75, of Nectarine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Jackson L. Chambers
Jackson L. Chambers

Jackson L. Chambers, 79, of Cochranton died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Eugene "Gene" Schruers
Eugene "Gene" Schruers

Eugene “Gene” Schruers, age 56, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.

Robert A. Hilyer
Robert A. Hilyer

Robert A. Hilyer, 86, of Marienville, died early Thursday, September 30, 2021 following a period of declining health.

James C. 'Jim' Kennedy
James C. 'Jim' Kennedy

James C. “Jim” Kennedy, 72, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Frances Kay Williams
Frances Kay Williams

Frances Kay Williams, age 78, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Timothy T. Hall
Timothy T. Hall

Timothy T. Hall, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Guy Richard Wingard
Guy Richard Wingard

Guy Richard Wingard, age 85, of Oil City, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Jeffery Allan Camarigg
Jeffery Allan Camarigg

Jeffery Allan Camarigg, 61, of Parker, PA, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence after a short illness.

Marcia K. Shaw
Marcia K. Shaw

Marcia K. Shaw, 55, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2021, at the Collins House in Franklin.