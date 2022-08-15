Faye B. Noyes, 82, of Oil City passed away Saturday Aug. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Edwin and sons, Michael Noyes and his wife Christian, Christopher Noyes and his wife Terry.
Paul Raymond Bensink, 60, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Shirley A. Zacherl passed peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Richard A. “Dick” Reed, 73, a well-known, well loved resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in The Collins Hospice House of Rocky Grove, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Skyler Penn Gibson, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Douglas E. Stanton, 59, of Rouseville passed away Aug. 6, 2022.
Charles Burton Kaltenbaugh, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Richard “Dick” Burk, 88, of Clintonville was welcomed into heaven August 12, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center, after a short illness. Dick was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Gary Lee Dunn, 67, of Appleton, Maine, died unexpectedly after a prolonged period of declining health on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Marie Koch, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.
Judith M. “Judy” Scott, 63, of Eldorado, Parker, and Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a series of health complications.
Helen Josephine Beach, 103, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.
Donna Lou Radaker, 82, of Parker (Callensburg), passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, due to complications from leukemia.
Louella Jean Exley Moore, 91, of Knox, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Linda L. Bender Howell,71, of Perry Township, Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a nearly two month long illness. She was the wife of Jim Howell, who survives.
John T. Mealy, 65, of Leeper, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Charlotte M. Mealy, 86, of Leeper, formerly of Vowinckel, died early Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her daughter’s home following a period of declining health.
A celebration of life for Louis Foster, who died April 26, 2022, and Steve Foster, who died Nov. 14, 2021, will be held at the Nature Lodge at Two Mile Run Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Thomas William Guyton passed away peacefully at Theda Clark Medical Center in Wisconsin on July 29, 2022, at the age of 89.
Tamara J. Boughner, 56, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.
Charlotte “Lollie” Shaw Thrush, age 86, of Brookville, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Iona Marie Shockley, 94, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Breanna Bright, 33, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly of Grove City, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, after an accident.
Thomas P. Bish, 85, of Oil City, passed away Monday Aug. 8, 2022, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.
Robert Caleb Sutton, 77, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr., 59, of Franklin passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
A.L. “Ossie” Reynolds, age 88, of Bredinsburg Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.
Cathy M. Mabus 67 of 352 Petroleum Center Rd. Oil City, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health.
Robert J. Bookwalter, 84, of Oil City and formerly of Rockland died Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Helen M. Anderson, 94, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley — Beaver, surrounded by her loving family.
Judy A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Venus, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter’s home on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Marian L. Foster, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
James E. Patton, 79, of Franklin, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center.
Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer, age 49, of Cranberry, died at home unexpectedly due to natural causes, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Robert M. Connor, “Mike”, went home to Jesus on July 28th, 2022, at age 80.
George Curtis Boyles, 96, of Venus, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.
