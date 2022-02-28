Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice, 95, of Franklin, passed away, Feb. 26, 2022. She was born May 4, 1926, to Clarence Calvin and Grace Heffern Cauvel. She married Lee Roy Rice Jr. on July 1, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2003.
She attended Lupher Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker, raising her children and working on the farm.
Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born Feb., 20, 1939, in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner. Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960,…
Beverly Grace Shirey, 84, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Mayport, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse V. and Jenny S. (Himes) Yarger.
Kathryn J. Morrison, 65, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Elk Hospital in Saint Marys. She was born on April 8, 1956, in Brookville; a daughter of the late George H. and E. Jane McMillen Collett.