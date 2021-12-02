Florence L. Richburg was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Franklin Pennsylvania. On Nov. 26, 2021, she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Marion Paterson Lawson.
She graduated in 1952 from Franklin High School. She was hired at Packard Electric General Motors in 1954. She was promoted to the position of inspector and remained employed there for 38 years until retirement.
Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill. Wayne was the eldest of four children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice. Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, Maine where Larry was a small-town pastor. Another family move i…
William E. Kightlinger Jr., 54, a resident of 12679 Rising Sun Drive, Summit Township, Crawford County, died peacefully at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of The Meadville Medical Center.