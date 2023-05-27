Floyd C. Matthews, 79, of Stoneboro passed away May 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.
Floyd was born Dec. 12, 1943 in Irwin Township, Venango County. He was the son of the late Charles “Willard” and June E. (Walter) Matthews.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Floyd C. Matthews, 79, of Stoneboro passed away May 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.
Floyd was born Dec. 12, 1943 in Irwin Township, Venango County. He was the son of the late Charles “Willard” and June E. (Walter) Matthews.
Joyce E. Daugherty, 68, of Rockland, passed away Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.
Clark McFall, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, former resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Hazel L. Burgdorfer, 87, of Venus passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by her family at home after a brief illness.
Floyd C. Matthews, 79, of Stoneboro passed away May 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.
Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease. Incorrect information was previously published.
Wanda J. Henderson, age 78 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, May 22, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Judy P. Grimm, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
April M. Dunkle, 40, of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Joyce M. (Shaffer) Shook, 63, of Cranberry, took her final ride on a Harley into Heaven on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, while surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Shirley R. Kerr, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Linda L. Slabon,76, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her home.
Sue Ellen Moyer 1/25/1963 – 5/19/2023.
Fonda Lattanzie, 47, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at home due to a lengthy illness.
Marilyn L. Bowser, 73, of Parker, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Amy Jane (Simpson) Lyle Mauthe, 99, of Corsica, passed away during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Wilma “Billie” Reinsel, 97, formerly of “Frogtown” Fairmount City, passed away on May 22, 2023 while residing at Highland Oaks, 300 Water Run Road, Clarion.
Mary E. Schettler of Corrales, NM, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 16, 2023.
Clark M. McFall, 85, of Sarasota, formerly of Oil City passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. A complete obituary will print later this week.
Virginia Thompson, 93, of Eau Claire passed away Monday afternoon (05-22-23) at Parker Personal Care Home of natural causes.
Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease.
There are few very important words in life to live by: “love, honesty, trust, respect and decency”, which Ken Skeddle honored and practiced every day in his lifetime.
Carol L. McGinnis, 89, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning, May 22, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Charlotte Schaffer, 90, of Hollidaysburg, passed away Saturday May 20th.
Donna J. (Fairman) Gardner, 88, of DuBois, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
David Carson Minich, 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Donald E. Hosey Sr., 74, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, May 19, 2023 at his home.
Martha Jean (Maitland) Gealy, 85, from Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Willis Ronald Webster, 89, of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at his residence.
David W. Callander, 78, of Parker (Near Eau Claire), passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice- Concordia in Cabot. Born in Dutch Hill, Clarion Co., David was the son of the late Ronel M. Callander and MaryEllen Thompson.
Mary M. Haas, 95, of Oil City, passed away Thursday morning May 18, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
M. Harriett McLaughlin, 87 of Worth Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 surrounded by her adoring family.
Erma Kathleen was born the daughter of Delbert and Mildred (Beach) Jack on April 2, 1931, at home in Kilgore. She passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, in Lynchburg, VA.
William R. Kane, 83, of Butler, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday May 16, 2023, at Lowrie Place, a nursing home in Butler.
God came to get a special angel. Shirley Boorech, 92, of Knox passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at her home.
William M. “Bill” Motosicke, 90, passed away on April 9, 2023 and Janet M. Motosicke, 83, passed away on March 7, 2023.
Thomas A. Karns, 83, of Cranberry Township passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Marion Eugene “Gene” McDowell, 80, retired Quaker State executive, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family, after a brief illness.
Larry R. Waitz, 78, of Titusville, and longtime Rouseville Photographer, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.
Martha M. Leri, 92, of Meadville, passed away after a short illness, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
Shirley Faye Guth of Shippenville passed from this life on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at UPMC Northwest with her children at her side. She was 85.