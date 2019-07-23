Floyd Cecil Frazier Jr.

Floyd Cecil "Butch" Frazier Jr., of Strattanville passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Penn Highland Jefferson Manor in Brookville. He was 77 years old.
Butch was born in the Brookville Hospital on Jan. 14, 1942. He got a chuckle out of showing people the original hospital bill for $40.
He was the son of the late Floyd C. Sr. and Ethel (Emert) Frazier.
Butch began his lifelong career in the automotive industry when he was only 13 years old when he washed cars at Laughlin-Freas Motors in Clarion. He became a full-time employee at Freas in 1959 as a parts manager then as sales manager. In 1976, Butch opened BF Auto Service which he owned and operated for 42 years until retiring in 2018.
Butch was a diehard Chrysler, Plymouth and Dodge man and you would often see him cruising around in his 1963 black Plymouth Sport Fury that he had rebuilt. Butch was a hard worker and cared about his customers. He will not only be missed by family and friends, but by the community.
Butch enjoyed camping and fishing and never missed a NASCAR race.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn; his children, Lori DeWitt (Rick) of Auburn, Indiana, Lawrence Scot Frazier of Cartersville, Georgia, Don McCleary (Kim) of Marienville, Gina DeLair (Wade) of Clarion, and Jon Rachele Frazier of Cartersville, Georgia; his brother, Bob Frazier (Karen) of Clarion; and his sister, Nancy Leadbetter (Bill) of Mesa, Arizona.
Butch had a special place in his heart for his nine grandchildren, Nathan DeWitt, Jesse DeWitt, Isaac DeWitt, Lawrence Scot Frazier Jr., Chelsea Marie Frazier, Amber Nicole Frazier, Stephanie Beichner and Elizah Cade Frazier; and his great-grandson, Noah DeWitt. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff of both Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion Pa., 16214 (http://www.clarionhospital.org).
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street in Clarion where visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating.
Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Cedarview Memorial Park.
Friends and family may send online condolences, order memorials and obtain additional information by visiting http://www.goblefh.net.