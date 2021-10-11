Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr., 80, of Oil City, died Friday evening, Oct. 8, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare. He was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Mercer, a son to the late Floyd LeRoy Snyder, Sr. and Myrtle (Heckathorne) Snyder. He was a 1960 graduate of Oil City High School. He worked at the Franklin Hospital as an orderly from 1960-61. He then enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 through 1965. He was stationed in South Dakota as a radar air traffic controller. Floyd coached minor league baseball, was an assistant scoutmaster for Oil City Boy Scout Troop 9, and was active in the Oil City Over 55 Softball League. He was an avid deer hunter, hunting through his 79th year. He also loved going to fish camp in the spring and loved fishing with his grandchildren. He attended the Oil City Wesleyan Methodist Church and taught an adult Sunday school class there. He was also active with the Appalachian Youth Camp. Mr. Snyder worked at Oilwell Supply from 1965-96, before attending Venango Campus in 1996-99 to study rehabilitative science. He then worked as an educational classroom aide with the Riverview IU6 for a number of years. He worked at Four Star Pizza in Oil City from 2014 to 2020. He was married in Homer City on June 28, 1969, to Patricia Ruth (Syster), and she survives. Also surviving are three sons, Douglas Snyder and wife Pat (Crawford) Snyder, David Snyder and wife Jessica (Deets) Snyder, and Daniel Snyder and wife Ruth (Wilson) Snyder, all of Dempseytown; and three grandchildren: Scott, Baine, and Mark Snyder. He is also survived by a sister, Shirley E. Snyder of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Kathy (Straub) Snyder-Hutchinson; two nieces, Melissa Ann (Snyder) Bensink and Tracy Lynn Snyder; two nephews, James Arthur Snyder Jr. and Stephen Hutchinson; a grand-niece, Emily Marie Bensink; and a grand-nephew, Zack Bensink. In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by a brother, James Arthur Snyder Sr. A visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow at noon. Rev. John Beers, Floyd’s cousin, will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. To express online condolences to Floyd’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.
Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr., 80, of Oil City, died Friday evening, Oct. 8, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare.
Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was born on Sept. 5, 1935, in Venus, the son of the late Harold and Genevieve (Paup) Morrison. He graduated from Shippenville High School in 1953.…
Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr., 80, of Oil City, died Friday evening, Oct. 8, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare. He was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Mercer, a son to the late Floyd LeRoy Snyder, Sr. and Myrtle (Heckathorne) Snyder. He was a 1960 graduate of Oil City High School. He worked at the Franklin Hos…
DeWayne F. Shorts, 94, a well-known member of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully in the early evening in the comforts of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.
SalLea R. Edkin, 73, of Lake City, Florida, died peacefully, after a sudden illness, Oct. 2, 2021, at Haven — Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. She was born May 10, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of the late James F. Turner and Mildred Ann Gordon.
Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.