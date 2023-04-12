Forest E. Myers, 79, of Titusville, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Corry Manor after an extended illness.
Forest was born on Dec. 8, 1943, in Troy Twp. to the late James and Marian Deeter Myers.
Gertrude L. “Lucy” McCarty, 84, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2023 at home, as she wished, with her daughter by her side... She was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Butler County, to the late Truman A. and Jeannette (Whitling) Switzer...
Peggy Joan Richmond, 87 of Nectarine was welcomed to Heaven, Easter Day, April 9, 2023.
David Lane Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagantown Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County passed away in the comfort of his home Monday morning April 10, 2023 while in the company of his family following a courageous battle with cancer.
William M. “Bill” Motosicke, 90, of Fisher, passed away Sunday evening, April 9, 2023 at the Embassy of Saxonburg.
Bruce C. Amsler, 55 of Sligo, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
David Joseph Wiles, 22, of Brookville, passed away Easter Sunday evening, April 9, 2023 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brave and courageous battle with cancer.
Dr. Margaret Ann Jetter died peacefully Wednesday April 5, 2023.
William J. Nosko, 69, of Pleasantville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his residence.
L. Zane Harle, 75 of Marble, has moved from this life into the arms of his creator on April 9, 2023.
Dennis “Denny” Lee McDonald, 76, passed away in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 4, 2023, after an epic battle with cancer.
David L. Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagentown Road, Parker, passed away morning Monday, April 10, 2023 at his residence.
Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy, 87, of Oil City, died Sunday April 9, 2023 at 9:36 a.m. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.
Esther Christine Kaufman Lutz, 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, surrounded by her daughters in the home she loved.
James Irwin Cossel, age 79, was born in Connellsville, on Dec. 29, 1943.
Jane S. Hefferman, 91, of Cochranton, died Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Wesbury Methodist Community.
Mary Jane Dailey, 82, of Cochranton, passed away in her home on April 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
Lawrence A. “Larry” Legler, 77, of Oil City, died at his residence on Sunday evening, April 9, 2023.
Michael V. Eustace age 88, devoted husband of the late Rose Ellen (nee Albano); dearest father of Erika Eustace (husband Alex Kusmin) and beloved step-father of Angela Kaloger (husband Lou), Phil Comella (wife Suzanne) and Lenny Comella (wife Renée); beloved Grandpa and Papa of Christine Maa…
Jacqueline Elaine Patton Manuel, 60, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Sherry J. Meddock, 76, of Leland, North Carolina, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Ronald L. Ashbaugh, 87, of Emlenton, a retired president of Emclaire Financial Corporation and Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, April 8, 2023 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Carolyn E. Strain, 83, of Oil City, passed away on April 7, 2023 at Meadville Medical Center.
Mary Ann Kerns, 86, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service for Pamela D. Winger Heath of Oil City will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Cornerstone Bible Church at West First and Orange streets in Oil City.
Lawrence E. “Larry” Straw, 64, of Franklin, formerly of Zephyrhills, FL, died peacefully Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with his loving family by his side.
Joseph R. Morrison, 96, of Emlenton, entered into his eternal life with his Lord Jesus Christ at 5:09 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Oakwood Heights of Presbyterian Seniorcare.
Barbara Rhodes, 74, of Franklin, passed away on April, 6, 2023 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on Nov. 19, 1948 to the late Jack and Jean (Frank) Davis.
Charles “Boomer” Baker, of Franklin, passed away April 4th, 2023, after a courageous battle of illness. Born on May 3rd, 1962, in Phillipsburg, NJ, Boomer touched the lives of everyone he met!
Alex T. Joyce, 27, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning April 2, 2023 at his home following a lifelong struggle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and a recent battle with pneumonia.
Elizabeth “Deedy” Anne Mills, 67, of La Mesa, passed away on March 30, 2023.
Mary Acklin Sears, 61, formerly of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away April 3, 2023, in Seneca with her loving family at her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Lynette Thompson, 72, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023 at her home.
Danny J. Baker, 54, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Charles Wade Thacher, 81, of Sigel, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while at his home and surrounded by family. He was born on June 11, 1941, to the late John and Freeda (Corbett) Thacher in Halton.
Betty Nicklin Herget, formerly of Village Green, passed away March 26, 2023 at Sonata Senior Living in Vero Beach. She was born Jan. 6, 1925 in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Florence Myers and Bryan Nicklin and graduated from the Oil City High School in 1942. After receiving her…
Sara “Marion” Early, 80, of East Brady passed away the morning of Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Marienville at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center.
Dianne K. Dunlap of Rocky Grove died April 2, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She was born Nov. 12, 1965 in Grove City. She was the daughter of Richard W. and Carolyn I. Dunlap. Dianne graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1983. She was an honest, open, hardworking and loving person. H…
Mark Kistler, 59, of Seneca, passed away at 10:27 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.