Frances Elizabeth “Beth” Kelly of Bruin passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, after a long illness, just four days after her 80th birthday. She was a resident at Clarview Nursing Home since 2019, and had been admitted there several times before that.
Remembered as an avid reader, antique collector and lover of art, Beth earned both a B.A. and M.A. at Penn State University in art history. She went on to teach art history as a professor at Western Illinois University in the 1970s and Slippery Rock College from 1977-1984, during which time she made several study trips to Italy. She then retired in 1984 for health reasons and was plagued with chronic conditions that kept her sidelined from pursuing her career.
Frances Elizabeth “Beth” Kelly of Bruin passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, after a long illness, just four days after her 80th birthday. She was a resident at Clarview Nursing Home since 2019, and had been admitted there several times before that.
A celebration of life for Michael “Mike” Fedorek of Oil City, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance located at 410 Seneca St., Oil City. Mike passed away Aug. 20, 2021, and he was president of the Polish National Alliance for 16 years.