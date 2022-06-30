Frances M. Himes

Rev. Laurence “Larry” John Williams of Seneca, ended his battle with cancer at 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family, graduating to Heaven to see His Saviour. “He fought a good fight and finished his course.”
Today we celebrate the life of Dianna Jean Jones, who was born Sept. 4, 1941, and passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Our mother, with a love for life, with eyes blue like the ocean and a heart just as deep as one, had a smile for everyone.
Samuel Thomas Frantz Jr., 55, a resident of 169 Dakota Lane, Kennerdell, died peacefully at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of Penn Highlands Hospital at Brookville.
A celebration of life in honor of Tim H. Keighley, who passed away on June 5, 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Strattanville fire hall, 441 Washington St., Strattanville 16258.