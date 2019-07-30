Frances Marian Crosby Wolke "Krispy" of Atascadero, California, formerly of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away at the age of 94 on Jan. 2, 2019.
Krispy was born in Grove City on Feb. 18, 1924, to father, William Holmes Crosby, and mother, Frances Irene Forrester Crosby.
Krispy was raised in Oil City along with her siblings, William "Bill", Forrester "Foss", and Margaret Ann "Marney". Krispy also spent many days in the company of her uncles and aunts on her grandparents' farm (William James Forrester and Margaret May Shay) in Grove City.
Krispy married Richard "Dick" William Wolke of Cleveland, Ohio at her Oil City family home on Aug. 2, 1942. Her adult married life was spent as the spouse of a General Electric engineer and executive. Dick and Krispy began their GE life in Schenectady, New York and eventually moved to Waynesboro, Virginia in the Shenandoah Valley, where they later retired.
During her marriage and adult life, Krispy and Dick parented, Richard Crosby, Raymond William, Frances Irene and Daniel Holmes, along with other family and friends. Krispy was an active community volunteer in many organizations throughout her life. She was an artist and avid gardener. Krispy and Dick had a love of dance, and they backpacked throughout the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, son Richard C., along with her parents, two brothers, and sister.
Krispy is survived by her "big" brother-in-law, Richard Wood (Marney); sister-in- law, Naomi Crosby (Bill); children, Raymond (Donna), Frances Coughlin (Thomas) and Daniel (Darlene); cousins, John Crosby (Karen) and Henrick Boserup (Melinda); and eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces/nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army; Trinity United Methodist Church, 2 Center St., Oil City 16301, or any local nonprofit of your choice.
A memorial reception was held at the Shenandoah Valley Art Center, 126 South Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, Virginia 22980 on July 27, from noon to 2:30 p.m.
A full biography can be accessed through Cunningham Funeral Home in Grove City.
Marian's ashes will be interred alongside her parents at the Woodland Cemetery in Grove City.