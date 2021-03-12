Frances V. Gilmer

Frances V. Gilmer

Frances V. Gilmer, 59, of Brookville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Born on June 28, 1961, in Monongahela she was the daughter of the late Francis N. and Faye R. Brown Gilmer.

Robert L. 'Bob' Gesin
Obituaries

Robert L. 'Bob' Gesin

Robert L. "Bob" Gesin, 87, of Shippenville, passed away early Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Darl Hetrick
Obituaries

Darl Hetrick

Darl Hetrick, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 2021, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Doris Louise Klingler
Obituaries

Doris Louise Klingler

Doris Louise Klingler, 93, Fairmount City, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Renee L. Masterson
Obituaries

Renee L. Masterson

Renee L. Masterson, 58, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of Friday, March 5, 2021, in her home.

Kim Renee Carbaugh
Obituaries

Kim Renee Carbaugh

Kim Renee Carbaugh, 61, of Seneca, died at her home surrounded by her loving family at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, following a period of declining health.

Rev. William Joseph Maher Sr.
Obituaries

Rev. William Joseph Maher Sr.

Rev. William Joseph Maher Sr., 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to COVID-19.

Cheri M. Soborowski
Obituaries

Cheri M. Soborowski

Cheri M. Soborowski, 62, took her first steps into the Kingdom of Heaven after a brief battle with cancer, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Seneca.

Sandra L. Stahlman
Obituaries

Sandra L. Stahlman

Sandra L. Stahlman, 49, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.

Jane L. Johnson
Obituaries

Jane L. Johnson

Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.

Barbara J. Bayne
Obituaries

Barbara J. Bayne

Barbara J. Bayne, 79, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Shirley J. McCord
Obituaries

Shirley J. McCord

Shirley J. McCord, 74, of Rockland, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

Paul W. McMurray
Obituaries

Paul W. McMurray

Paul W. McMurray, 91, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Lillian P. Daugherty
Obituaries

Lillian P. Daugherty

Lillian P. Daugherty, 98, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Rick J. DeLong
Obituaries

Rick J. DeLong

Rick J. DeLong of Grove City passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital following a period of declining health. He was 57.

Donna J. Etzel
Obituaries

Donna J. Etzel

Donna J. Etzel, 92, of Oil City, died peacefully Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.

Frank Leeroy Heber
Obituaries

Frank Leeroy Heber

Frank Leeroy Heber, 74, of Rouseville, passed away after a period of declining health on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Nora Ann Hempseed Michaels
Obituaries

Nora Ann Hempseed Michaels

Nora Michaels was a highly respected performer on the Seattle music scene. She is best known for her masterful renditions of Edith Piaf's oeuvre, in particular her one-woman, self-penned tribute, "La Mme Piaf," for which she became known as Seattle's Blues Chanteuse. Nora also performed with…

Michael James Miller
Obituaries

Michael James Miller

Michael James Miller, 51, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 4, 2021, while vacationing in Florida.

Paul E. Tutino
Obituaries

Paul E. Tutino

Early Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, Paul E. Tutino, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 86 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Ronald J. 'Curly' Wolbert
Obituaries

Ronald J. 'Curly' Wolbert

Ronald J. "Curly" Wolbert, 64, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday evening, March 6, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a nearly 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Charles Luther Glosser
Obituaries

Charles Luther Glosser

Charles Luther Glosser, "Funk", 50, of Strattanville, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home, due to natural causes.

Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul
Obituaries

Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul

Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul, 84, of 1780 Patchel Run Road, wife of William A. Maul Jr., and retired Nurse of Oil City Hospital, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Clyde W. Neal, Jr.
Obituaries

Clyde W. Neal, Jr.

Clyde W. Neal, Jr., 62, of Oil City, Cranberry Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021, following a brief illness.

Rose M. Renninger
Obituaries

Rose M. Renninger

Rose M. Renninger, 80, of Oil City, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Mary Adeline O'Neil
Obituaries

Mary Adeline O'Neil

Mary Adeline O'Neil, 86, a resident of 1220 Chestnut St., Franklin died peacefully at 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

John H. Post
Obituaries

John H. Post

John H. Post, 86, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Carmen J. Pyle
Obituaries

Carmen J. Pyle

Carmen J. Pyle, 64, of Seneca, died Wednesday afternoon, March 3, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a period of declining health.

Freda A. Rossey
Obituaries

Freda A. Rossey

Freda A. Rossey, 92, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Marilyn D. Painter
Obituaries

Marilyn D. Painter

Marilyn D. Painter, 77, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday evening, March 1, 2021, at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville following a brief illness.