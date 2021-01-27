Francis Baptist went to be with His Lord and Savior Monday, Jan 25, 2021. He was 97 and died quietly at home.
Francis was a native of Worcester, Massachusetts. Before coming to Clarion he taught at Mayville State Teachers College in Mayville, North Dakota. He also served as the director of the Fort Wayne Art School and Museum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. While at Fort Wayne Art School, Francis was twice awarded the Theodore Theime Incentive Award for his outstanding contributions to the school. He was also actively involved in the development of the Fort Wayne Fine Arts Foundation.
Dorothy I. "Dorene" Rugh, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. She had spent the last three years at the Glenmaura Senior Living Center in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where her three children live.
Harry A. Beggs Jr., 96, formerly of Keely Road in Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, peacefully at home in Curwensville, where he resided for the last several years with his partner, Dorothy Loddo.