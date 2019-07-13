Francis E. Allen III

Francis "Frank" E. Allen III, also known as "Digger", 66, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Quality Life Services in Mercer.
Born June 22, 1953, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Francis E. Allen Jr. and the former Gloria Patrick.
After high school, he attended Robert Morris College, where he earned his associate degree.
For over 30 years, Frank worked as a Machinist for Joy Manufacturing.
In his spare time, Frank kept himself busy with the hobbies he loved. He was an avid sport enthusiast, especially towards golf and bowling, and loved to go to the "Jamboree in the Hills", an annual country music festival.
Frank was also a member of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge #110, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #328, and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Franklin.
Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Mark Allen of Green Cove Springs, Florida; his two sisters, Jane Miller and her husband, Keith, of Stow, Ohio, and Mary Swartz and her husband, Mark, of Jensen Beach, Florida; and his numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Welker.
A Celebration of Life for Frank will be held today at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin starting at 3 p.m.
Frank will be laid to rest at Graham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Frank's memory PA Elks Home Service Program, 703 Georgian Place, Somerset 15501.
To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit http://www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.
