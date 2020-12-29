Francis Edward "Fran" Siegel, 74, of Maple Street, Brookville, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born Nov. 10, 1946, in Brookville, Jefferson County, he was the son of the late Carl and Agnes (Donahue) Siegel.
Margaret A. "Peggy" Barnett, 78, of East Hickory, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, peacefully at her home.
Bonnie J. Roddy, 92, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Richard A. Sarver, 74, of Tidioute passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Margaret E. "Mickey" Senard, 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home, of natural causes.
Kenton Lee "Kenny" Shaffer, age 64, of Kittanning, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Kittanning Hospital.
Thomas Tinker, a teacher at Jeff Tech, passed on to heaven Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, after a 21-month battle with brain cancer.
Donna L. Clinger Beckwith, 83, of Frogtown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, where she has been a resident for the past 27 months.
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well-known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.
John Joseph "Jay" Fickenworth, 52, of Tylersburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, while at home after a lengthy and courageous battle with many medical complications.
Carelene L. (Reed) Heitzenrater, 87, of Corsica, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, after an extended stay at Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Curtis Dwight Kiehl Sr., age 62, of Hawthorn, passed on from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, following a sudden illness.
Joseph Scott McFadden passed away at the age of 59 on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Wilmington, North Carolina.
On Earth we celebrated the birth of Christ on Dec. 25th, 2020. Bill Lawson, formerly of Corsica, left this year's earthly celebration to join the celebration in Heaven.
Orville Harford Lerch, age 85, of Clarion passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Joseph W. Lowrie Sr., 78, of Corsica, passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands in Dubois due to complications from Crohn's Disease.
Olga M. Raybuck, 95, of Youngsville and formerly of Oil City, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Rouse Home after an extended illness.
Linda S. Stull, 68, of Franklin, passed away at 9:19 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Kenneth E. Weaver, 74, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2020 at his residence.
Richard "Dick" Hirsch, 75, of Mercer, formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Robert "Bob" Charles Adams, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.
Marcia Sue McGinnis Runyan, 84, of Highland Oaks, Clarion, passed away Thursday evening Dec. 24, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Joanne Axelson Taylor died peacefully Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from complications from pneumonia; she was 85.
Richard "Dick" Lee Whitman, 79, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home on the morning of Dec. 25, 2020.
Carroll Walker "Carl" "Spud" Conner, 93, of Rimersburg passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 23, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.
John Harman Cunningham, age 86 of Clarion died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, unexpectedly at his home.
Cathy L. Texter King, 66, of Clarion, formerly of Foxburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving husband and family.
Archie M. Smith Jr., 84, of Strattanville, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home.
Kathryn A. "Maureen" Hall Vender, 71, of Summerfield, Florida, and formerly of Oil City, died Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020, in Florida.
Ivan D. Alabaugh, 86, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.
Crystal Jeanne Gilbert, age 59, of Titusville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 while at UPMC Northwest. Crystal was born Jan. 4, 1961 in Oil City, to the late Leland M. "Buck" Gilbert Sr. and Jeanne D. (Williams) Gilbert.
Randy A. Haag of Barkeyville Borough, passed at home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness; he was 62.
Rhea Jean Knappenberger, age 100, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Heaven gained another angel on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, when Valjean Marie Gilbert Silvis, 91, of Tionesta, passed away due to COVID.
Joseph Michael Sires, 66, of Polk, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Hamot Medical Center.
Diana Lee (Conterno) Sneeringer, 74, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19.
