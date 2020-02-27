Francis Emory Radabaugh

Francis Emory Radabaugh, 69, of Oil City passed away Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after a period of declining health.

He was born in Oil City on Jan. 12, 1951, and was the son of the late Virgil and Winifred Amsdell Radabaugh.

