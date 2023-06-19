Francis P. O’Brien Jr., 88, of Henry’s Bend, passed away at Oakwood Heights on June 17, 2023 after an extended illness.
Born June 18, 1934, he was the son of the late Francis P. “Red” O’Brien Sr. and Philomena “Marie” Guth O’Brien.
Margaret E. “Peg” Carey, 92, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community at Conneautville.
Barbara Ann Kirkwood Burden Clark, 93, of Seneca, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Monday evening, June 12, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Ruth E. Hepler, 77, of Knox, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had resided for the past six years.
A graveside service and interment of ashes for Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2022 will be held Saturday, June 24, at Grove Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating.
Marjorie L. Renninger, 73, of the suburbs of Kingsville, danced through the gates and down the streets of gold on June 15, 2023.
Jerome J. “Jerry” Judy Jr., 84, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with his family by his side.
Jeffrey A. Wolfe, 61, of Spartansburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his residence following a sudden illness.
Nina Rose (McGee) Harman was born May 30, 1935, and she went to her Heavenly rest on June 14, 2023. Nina was born to Fred L. and Annabelle Irwin McGee, and she was the last surviving sibling of her family. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris (Clyde Young), Ruby (Fred Sliter and J…
Brooke Pearl Schmader, 30, of Rimersburg, passed away early Thursday morning, June 15, 2023, in the comfort of her own home following a long, but strong bout with cancer.
James Edward Maynard, age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Ruth E. Hepler, 77, passed away on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Barbara Ann Kirkwood Burden Clark, 93, of Seneca, died Monday evening, June 12, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. A full obituary will be published in Monday’s edition.
Leo C. Yahner, 79, a longtime resident of Franklin, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie with his family by his side, following complications resulting from a recent illness.
William L. Pollock, age 85 of Knox, passed away before arriving at the emergency room of Clarion Hospital late Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023.
Stephanie A. Kratzer, 45, of Oil City, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Clara Rose Schmidt, 63, of Old Mercer Road, in Franklin, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Grace V. Gibbons, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 7:29 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.
Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, Boyd D. Sharrar passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 30, 2023 at 1:35 a.m. at the Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.
Randy L. DeMarco, 69, of Marienville died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at his home following an illness.
Frances Brown Barris, 87, of Oil City, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday June 14, 2023 after a period of failing health.
Bob Stahlman, age 71, of Chambersburg, passed away Saturday evening, April 22, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Caleb Andrew Kiely, 31, of Petrolia (North Washington), passed away suddenly and tragically Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023, in a vehicular accident in Eau Claire Borough, Butler County.
Genevieve A. Ashbaugh, age 76 of Dave’s Storage La. Clarion died 6/13/23 at the Clarion Health Care in Clarion.
Marshall Henninger Young, 28, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at UPMC Northwest. Born, April 6, 1995 in Meadville, he was the son of David and Sandy Brawley Young Jr.
Robert James Deeter, 24, formerly of Utica, recently of Ellwood City, passed away suddenly June 10, 2023.
David Eugene Klasen, 66, of New Lebanon, passed away on Saturday June 3, 2023 at Wexford Good Samaritan Hospice with his sister- and brother-in-law by his side.
It is with profound sadness that the family of Lucy Ellen Collins Walters announce her passing on Friday June 9, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.
William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr., 67, a resident of Franklin (Victory Heights), died peacefully at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health, with his family by his side.
Rhonda Jean Bush, 62, of Reno, went to glory to be with her Lord and Savior and her dad.
Debra S. Best, 62, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.
Barbara J. Manross, age 90, of Seneca, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Oakwood Heights.
Linda Sollinger, 74 of Franklin, died Thursday June 8, 2023 at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh with her husband by her side. She had battled cancer for the past 9 years.
Georgia Marie Capozzi, 83, of Franklin, passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior on June 8, 2023.
Lewis E. Ralston, 76, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly at his residence early Thursday morning, June 8, 2023.
Sandra L. (Braden) Cozad, 71, of Seneca, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Collins House in Franklin.
Duane Shannon Beals, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Kyle, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 due to complications related to Foix-Alajouanine Syndrome, an illness he battled for over 30 years.
Tina Marie “Nene” Irwin, 58, of Cranberry, died at her residence on Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023, following a lengthy illness.
William H. “Bill” Williams, age 95, of Tionesta, died on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Warren.
Barbara K. Ditz 67 of Lake Lucy passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 unexpectedly.