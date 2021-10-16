Francis “Pete” Scott

Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Francis I. “Pete” Scott, age 87, of Endeavor, Pa., went to the Lord’s Care on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital, Titusville, Pa. He was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Tionesta, Pa., son of the late Walter and Ruth (Kiffer) Scott Jr.
Pete graduated from East Hickory School in 1952. On Aug. 23, 1958, he married Susan L. (Licastro) Scott at the West Hickory United Methodist Church in West Hickory, Pa. After his service in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958, he worked for various companies in the region including Cyclops, Titusville Iron Works, Struthers and Wells, and National Forge installing and repairing fabricating machinery.
Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.