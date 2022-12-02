Frank B. Kendrick Jr., 92, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Born Dec. 15, 1929, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Frank B. Kendrick Sr. and Mary Luella Felt Kendrick.
Doris “Ruth” Rodgers-Bradybaugh, 61, died peacefully, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family, following a sudden illness.
Delores “Dee” Buffington Piper LaSota, age 94, of Knox, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, while under the care of UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Carl James Sherman, 86, of Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at home following a brief illness.
Thomas “Tom” Mong, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 84 following a life filled with moments his family will cherish forever. Tom, an outdoorsman and dedicated follower of Christ, demonstrated a fierce love for life and his family which never wavered even as h…
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m. in the Breedtown Baptist Church, 2037 Cherrytree Road, Titusville for Blaine R. “Herk” Frost.
Arthur E. “Gene” Smith, 87, of Miola, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, died on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home.
Gary R. Turner, 68, went to be with Jesus Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Randy J. Hamilton, age 61, of Wesley, passed peacefully on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, in Grove Manor, following an extended illness.
Kathryn E. Baker, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Billie Jo Coleman, 66, of Franklin, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Janet R. Roddy, 80, of Perryville (Parker), passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at West Penn Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, following an illness.
Betty S. Weaver, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home.
Ethel Culbertson, 92, of Clarion, died Nov. 2, 2022.
Marilyn Lee (Boyer) McKain, 90, of Fairmount City, went home to her savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Bryan E. Lineman, 62, of McPherson Road, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his residence.
Wilhelmina Maria Messmer, 81, of Maple Valley, WA passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19th, 2022 at MultiCare Medical Center in Auburn, WA.
Danny L. Amon, 83, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Robert F. Posego, 85, formerly of Lakewood, NY, passed away at 3:43 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
Nicholas M. Amore, 69, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House in Franklin.
Estella Joanne Miller, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, 2022.
Megan M. Peterson, 38, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 5:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at UPMC Hamot after a sudden illness.
John Thomas Hopwood Sr., age 83, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Joye E. Knight, age 93, of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an illness.
Patricia L. Hall, 79, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Corsica, died early Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, while at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney.
Ardelle Lorraine Leonard, 81, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Lorraine M. Weckerly, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2022 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past few years.
Clifford Robinson Logan, 85, of Butler, passed away on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Mary Lou Heckathorn, 64, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home. She is survived by sisters Sue Ditzenberger and Patricia Mealy and a brother Paul Proper.
Bonnie Lee Wiant, 78, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Phyllis J. Blair, age 96, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022, at Clarion Hospital, following an illness.
Vernon “Lee” Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence following and extended illness.
John “Papa” W. Williams, 84, formerly of Polk, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown.
Colleen Hileman Kifer, 89, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.
Mary E. Schneider, 83, of Corry, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday morning Nov. 21, 2022, at the home of her daughter Lori after an extended illness.
James L. Winger passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 1:15 a.m. at Corry Manor in Corry.