Frank J. Ragley, 87, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Punxsutawney, and he was the son of the late Sam and Mary Ager Ragley.

Nancy Lee Andrews
Nancy Lee Andrews

Nancy Lee Andrews 74, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Samuel Lloyd 'Sam' Hook Sr.
Samuel Lloyd 'Sam' Hook Sr.

Samuel Lloyd “Sam” Hook, Sr., 91, of Rimersburg, left this world unexpectedly of natural causes early Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.

Frances 'June' Phillips
Frances 'June' Phillips

Frances “June” Phillips, daughter of Francis David and Ida (Pearson) Hitchcock, was born on May 13, 1927, in Franklin. June passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at the age of 94.

Renee R. Lineman

Renee R. Lineman, 67, of Oil City, passed away at her home in Ormond Beach, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Lepha C. Beveridge
Lepha C. Beveridge

Lepha C. Beveridge, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. Her loving husband, Ronald A. Beveridge passed away the day before, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, also at Clarion Hospital.

Mary Ann Fox
Mary Ann Fox

Mary Ann Fox, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Alpharetta, Ga.

Glenn R. Baird

Glenn R. Baird started his journey on Aug. 9, 1936, in Derry, and ended his earthly journey on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, following a brief illness.

Colonel John K. Schroeder Jr. (Ken)
Colonel John K. Schroeder Jr. (Ken)

Colonel John K. Schroeder, Jr. (Ken), born 1929, passed away at the age of 92 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. He was surrounded by his family and is now reunited with his beloved wife, Heather.

James F. Maxton
James F. Maxton

James F. Maxton, born Nov. 7th 1971, 50, of Leeper, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Todd Christopher McLaughlin
Todd Christopher McLaughlin

It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Todd Christopher McLaughlin announces his passing into the hands of God on Thursday evening, Nov. 11, 2021, at the age of 48.

Velma (Jeanie) Joy Deets
Velma (Jeanie) Joy Deets

Velma (Jeanie) Joy Deets, 89, formerly of Hannaville and a resident of Sugar Creek Station, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, following an extended illness.

Robert F. May
Robert F. May

Robert F. May, 84, of Cooperstown, passed Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Herman R. 'Chief Smitty' Smith
Herman R. 'Chief Smitty' Smith

Herman R. “Chief Smitty” Smith, 93, of Polk, retired Senior Chief Petty Officer E8 has gone out to that crystal sea on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 0319.

Harry L. (Lenny) Surrena
Harry L. (Lenny) Surrena

Harry L. (Lenny) Surrena of Butler, formerly of Jefferson Township, was called home to be with his Savior after a brief illness Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Marilyn Joyce Felmlee
Marilyn Joyce Felmlee

Marilyn Joyce Felmlee, 79, of Victory Heights, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

Floyd L. Collins
Floyd L. Collins

Floyd L. Collins, 69, of Franklin, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca from complications due to COVID-19.

Mabel Sherman
Mabel Sherman

Mabel Sherman, 86, formerly of Emlenton, Polk, and Seneca, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at The Laurels in Worthington, Ohio. Mabel moved to Ohio in December 2020 to be closer to her son after the death of her fourth husband, Marshall Sherman.

Robert J. 'Bob' Duncan
Robert J. 'Bob' Duncan

Robert J. “Bob” Duncan, age 85, of Tionesta, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at his home in Tionesta.

Elaine M. McMeans
Elaine M. McMeans

Elaine M. McMeans, 74, of Sheffield, died after a three-week illness on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at AHN-St. Vincent Health Center, Erie.

Glenn Alan Davis
Glenn Alan Davis

Glenn Alan Davis, of Townville, passed away Friday Nov. 12, 2021 at the age of 72 after a wonderful life full of accomplishment and adventure.

Benny R. Hillard Sr.
Benny R. Hillard Sr.

Much loved Benny R. Hillard Sr., age 83, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Endeavor, son of the late Orion H. and Ethel L. (Davidson) Hillard.

John Jason Wood
John Jason Wood

John Jason Wood, 43, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Paul E. Black
Paul E. Black

Paul E. Black, 90, of Emlenton, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday morning Nov. 12, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.