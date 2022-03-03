Fred E. Jolley, Jr.

Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.
Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born Feb., 20, 1939, in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner. Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960,…
Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice, 95, of Franklin, passed away, Feb. 26, 2022. She was born May 4, 1926, to Clarence Calvin and Grace Heffern Cauvel. She married Lee Roy Rice Jr. on July 1, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2003.