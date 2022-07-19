The family of Fred Jolley Jr. invites family and friends to a celebration of life for Fred at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Old Sandy Cemetery in Polk.
Fred said that he didn’t want a funeral, and he didn’t want anyone crying. He wanted a party, and he wanted everyone to wear blue jeans, a cowboy shirt and cowboy boots. So, if you’ve got ‘em, please wear ‘em. Please bring your best, funniest and most memorable stories of Fred to share. He wanted everyone to laugh and have fun remembering the good times everyone had together.