Fred Milton Bradish was born on Feb. 17, 1942, and went to be with our Lord Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at the age of 80.
Fred grew up in Franklin and was an avid Steelers fan. He graduated from Rocky Grove High School, and then went off to college in Buffalo, New York to pursue a life in the Ministry. Fred then moved to Texas where he met his future wife, Barbara Burks. They got married April 6th,1965, and loved each other for 54 years until she went to be with our Lord on Aug. 18th, 2019. Fred and his wife were co-franchisees of a Baskin Robbins in Dallas.
The location of the funeral services for Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, has changed to Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox. The services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the services.