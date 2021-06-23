Tim Miller, 55, of Seneca, formerly of Tionesta, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday morning, June 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Charles "Chuck" Thoma was a unique guy. He was happiest at home with his wife of 45 years and outside on his farm. Chuck was a retired wildlife biologist and those that knew him best knew that his love for nature was cultivated by his dream job with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Charles …
Funeral services for Gerald J. Seigworth will be held Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in the Reinsel Funeral Home. The Rev. Randy Kightlinger will preside. Mr. Seigworth died Feb. 12, 2021, at his home at the age of 83.
On June 11th, 2021, the Reverend Robert I. Moore added his beautiful tenor voice to the Heavenly choir. One can only imagine that he and Morna R. (Wright) Moore reunited for a cruise in the Edsel, to commune with those who went before.
Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner, 82, of Cranberry was called home Friday, June 11, 2021. Though she had many challenges over 40 years, she faced all of life with a strong faith, positive outlook and warm smile.