Frederick Armstrong McComb III, 72 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Grove City on November 14, 1949 to the late Frederick Armstrong McComb, Jr, and Frances Berrisford. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and attended Edinboro University. He retired after 35 years as an RSW at Polk Center and enjoyed working for McComb Oil.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, four-wheeling, and carving his name on trees wherever he went. He enjoyed watching TV and movies and listening to music. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Doris J. (Switzer) Fair of Parker, known as Jeannie to some, passed away Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family, from complications of a 10-year battle with breast cancer. She fought fiercely right up to the end.
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Todd Spence of Brookville, formerly of Brockway, on Tuesday, April 26 2022. He was lifted into the eternal world in the arms of his friends and family members who departed before him.