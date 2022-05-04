Frederick Armstrong McComb III

Frederick A. McComb III

Frederick Armstrong McComb III, 72 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Grove City on November 14, 1949 to the late Frederick Armstrong McComb, Jr, and Frances Berrisford. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and attended Edinboro University. He retired after 35 years as an RSW at Polk Center and enjoyed working for McComb Oil.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, four-wheeling, and carving his name on trees wherever he went. He enjoyed watching TV and movies and listening to music. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Mary Kay Powley
Mary Kay Powley

Mary Kay Powley, 89, a long-time resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at The Caring Place.

Edward E. Rodgers, Jr.
Edward E. Rodgers, Jr.

Edward E. Rodgers, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City where he had resided for the past five years.

Betty L. Wygant
Betty L. Wygant

Betty L. Wygant, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Brevillier Village in Erie.

Claribel A. Fritz
Claribel A. Fritz

Claribel A. Fritz, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab after an extended illness.

Ronald L. Boozer
Ronald L. Boozer

Ronald L. Boozer passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the age of 60, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Larry Norman Confer
Larry Norman Confer

Larry Norman Confer, 79, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022, at home with his family by his side.

Patricia A. Etzel Neely
Patricia A. Etzel Neely

Patricia A. Etzel Neely, age 88, of Knox, passed away early Monday morning, May 2, 2022, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville following an extended period of declining health.

Alice B. Hawk

Alice B. Hawk, 87, of Sewickley, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Masonic Village at Sewickley.

Ina Edna 'Eddie' Stricker
Ina Edna 'Eddie' Stricker

Ina Edna “Eddie” Stricker, 85, of Emlenton, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Arnold L. 'Jake' Mays
Arnold L. 'Jake' Mays

Arnold L. “Jake” Mays, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family.

Alice May Fulton
Alice May Fulton

Alice May Fulton, age 80 of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Allegheny Health Network-Wexford Hospital.

George E. Reed
George E. Reed

George E. Reed, 78, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Genevieve E. Hovis
Genevieve E. Hovis

Genevieve E. Hovis, 93, of Sugar Creek Station formerly of Kennerdell, went to her heavenly home Friday, April 29, 2022.

Arlene M. Welms
Arlene M. Welms

Arlene M. Welms, 77, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House.

Daniel S. Boehme Sr.
Daniel S. Boehme Sr.

Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Munhall, Pennsylvania away unexpectedly on Friday, April 29, 2022, with some of his family by his side.

Sandra L. Knight
Sandra L. Knight

Sandra L. Knight, 84, of New Castle, formerly of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 29, 2022.

James E. 'Jim' Corbin
James E. 'Jim' Corbin

James E. “Jim” Corbin, 64, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.

Victor J. Troese
Victor J. Troese

Victor J. Troese, 75, of Kittanning, formerly of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center where he has been residing for a few years.

Doris J. (Switzer) Fair
Doris J. (Switzer) Fair

Doris J. (Switzer) Fair of Parker, known as Jeannie to some, passed away Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family, from complications of a 10-year battle with breast cancer. She fought fiercely right up to the end.

Louis D. Foster
Louis D. Foster

Louis D. Foster, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was 89 years old.

Michael Todd Spence
Michael Todd Spence

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Todd Spence of Brookville, formerly of Brockway, on Tuesday, April 26 2022. He was lifted into the eternal world in the arms of his friends and family members who departed before him.

Karen S. O'Day
Karen S. O'Day

Karen S. O’Day, 57, of Knox, formerly of Venus passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside after a sudden illness.

Sandra A. Mullen
Sandra A. Mullen

Sandra A. Mullen, 79, of Spartansburg, passed away peacefully April 25, 2022, at home with her family following a lengthy illness.

John A. "Jack" Gatesman
John A. "Jack" Gatesman

John A. “Jack” Gatesman, 95, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in his home at Green Ridge Village, Newville, while enjoying the company of his wife Jean and visiting family members.

Deanna Linnell Miller
Deanna Linnell Miller

With great sadness to those left behind, we lost our friend, sister, and daughter, Deanna Linnell Miller, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.