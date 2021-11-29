Frederick "Fred" Tarr Craig

William E. Kightlinger Jr., 54, a resident of 12679 Rising Sun Drive, Summit Township, Crawford County, died peacefully at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of The Meadville Medical Center.
Mary Frances Welsh Shoup of Williamsburg, Clarion County, was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Oil City to the late Bob and Eula Harrison Welsh. She departed this life, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father…
Mary Louise Plyler, 93, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. She fell at her home, causing her to lose her independence and had resided at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville since Sept. 21.