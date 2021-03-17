Fredric Ellis Adams, 98, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
A complete obituary will be published later this week in The Derrick.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 7:21 am
Fredric Ellis Adams, 98, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
A complete obituary will be published later this week in The Derrick.
Ronald M. Bickel, 81, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Fredric Ellis Adams, 98, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
William L. Carey Sr., 81, of Cooperstown, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
June S. Fisher, 79, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home.
A private family service will be held today for Beverly June Johnson. However, if you wish to view the service, it will be available after 2:30 p.m. today on Beverly's tribute page at https://my.gather.app/remember/beverly-june-johnson.
Richard B. Nichols, age 59, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.
Helen Mackinlay Wells, 88, of Sligo, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Alverda Kline Douthett, 100, of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Betty Louise (Sanner) George, 90, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.
Lorraine Girty, 66, of Oil City, formerly of Parker, passed away after an illness at UPMC Hamot on Saturday morning, March 13, 2021.
Vincent Thomas Hale passed away peacefully at home March 5, 2021.
Lily M. Krizon, 63, affectionately known as "Ms. LiL," of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Dakota E. Lipinsky-Braden, 13, of Franklin, passed away after fighting a long and courageous battle with his illness on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Tina M. Beatty, 54, of Oil City, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, after an extended illness.
Eugene "Gene" Gulnac, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
"It's not how far you've traveled, it's what you've brought back"
Robert L. "Bob" Gesin, 87, of Shippenville, passed away early Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Frances V. Gilmer, 59, of Brookville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Darl Hetrick, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 2021, at the Kittanning Care Center.
Doris Louise Klingler, 93, Fairmount City, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Renee L. Masterson, 58, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of Friday, March 5, 2021, in her home.
Kim Renee Carbaugh, 61, of Seneca, died at her home surrounded by her loving family at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Rev. William Joseph Maher Sr., 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to COVID-19.
Cheri M. Soborowski, 62, took her first steps into the Kingdom of Heaven after a brief battle with cancer, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Seneca.
Samuel H Speerstra Jr., 78, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Sandra L. Stahlman, 49, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.
Evelyn "Evie" Jane Williams, 89, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Clareview Nursing Home in Sligo.
Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.
Boyd Eugene "Bubba" Goughler, 69, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his residence Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with his loving wife by his side.
Barbara J. Bayne, 79, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Shirley J. McCord, 74, of Rockland, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.
Paul W. McMurray, 91, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Lowell "Jeff" Kenneth Newell Sr., age 88 of Howell, Michigan, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home with his family present.
Lillian P. Daugherty, 98, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Rick J. DeLong of Grove City passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital following a period of declining health. He was 57.
Donna J. Etzel, 92, of Oil City, died peacefully Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.
Frank Leeroy Heber, 74, of Rouseville, passed away after a period of declining health on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Nora Michaels was a highly respected performer on the Seattle music scene. She is best known for her masterful renditions of Edith Piaf's oeuvre, in particular her one-woman, self-penned tribute, "La Mme Piaf," for which she became known as Seattle's Blues Chanteuse. Nora also performed with…
Michael James Miller, 51, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 4, 2021, while vacationing in Florida.
Richard "Dick" M. Holt passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 6, 2021, following health conditions.
Anticipated Part-time Custodian, M-F, 5 hours/day in even…
Full and Part Time CDL Driver/Equipment Operator/Laborer.…
Knox Ambulance has immediate openings for - Director of O…
Needed for night shift & weekends in the Franklin are…
The Caring Place Personal Care seeks Wellness Nurse. Full…
Congratulations Jane Gatesman of Knox winner of our Shamr…
Lost: Small, all-black female cat, in the vicinity of Fis…
Found Collie mix, Lucinda area on March 9th. Please conta…