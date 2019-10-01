Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Barbara Ann Willison Lovell, 86, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, with a memorial service to immediately follow at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel, 233 Penn St., New Bethlehem. Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery. Updated information was received after the obituary was published Monday.