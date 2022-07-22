Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incorrect. This is designed to set the record straight.
Carole Ann Licht, 86, of Venus, passed on July 11, 2022.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 6:01 am
Carole Ann Licht, 86, of Venus, passed on July 11, 2022.
Thomas Lee Daugherty, 73, of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after a courageous with battle with cancer.
Melissa L. Mackie, 62, of Oil City, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home.
Audrey Cole, 86, a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville, formerly of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning July 20, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Helen L. Krizon, 80 of Polk, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Grove Manor in Grove City.
Patricia A. “Pat” McFadden, 77, of Clintonville passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Carl E. “Ted” Townsend passed away on July 16, 2022. He was born April 8, 1930 in Oil City, the son of the late Carl H. Townsend and Jean L. Townsend.
Margaret M. Orlosky, 94, of Hershey, formerly of Fryburg, passed away peacefully Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by her children.
John W. Wantje, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Pittsburgh, died late Monday, July 18, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Cara Beth (Gates) Salsgiver, age 49, passed away Monday, July 18th, 2022, due to natural causes.
Sue Ann Middleton, 64,a resident of 636 Buffalo St., Franklin died peacefully at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her sister’s home in Seneca, following an extended illness.
Wanda M. Heffernan, 92, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Robert L. “Pap” Wolfe, 91, of Wolf’s Corners, Tionesta, passed away late Sunday night, July 17, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Walter “Walt” Goughler, 85, of Knox passed away at home Monday, July 18, 2022, following a brief illness.
Timothy M. “Rader” Hargenrader, age 61, of Oil City, left this earthly world on Sunday, July 17, 2022, to attend a heavenly birthday party, joining his mother on her birthday.
James Robert Teifer, born Sept. 2, 1964, was airlifted from the baseball fields in Hasson Heights early Tuesday morning. He was stricken down with a massive stroke after completing his second shift duties as a manager at Electralloy, Wrought Products Division in Cherrytree. He died on Thursd…
Merle A. VanWormer, 60, of Oil City, died Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Michael P. McMahon, 75, of 2 Rich St., Oil City, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital after a brief illness.
The family of Fred Jolley Jr. invites family and friends to a celebration of life for Fred at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Old Sandy Cemetery in Polk.
Robert L Graham Jr., 89, of Tionesta passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, after a sudden decline in health.
Gerald E. Byers, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Phyllis J. Thurau, 91, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Transitional Care Unit at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Faye E. Sherrow, 77, of Kennerdell, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Orchard Manor.
Michael P. McMahon, 75, of Oil City, passed away Saturday July 16, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Norman P. Breene, 68, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, (surrounded by family) at Family Hospice, in Pittsburgh, after an extended illness.
John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.
Harvey R. Cricks, age 88, of Zanesville, Ohio, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House.
Beverly A. Smith, 77, of Franklin, PA, passed away July 14, 2022 at the Titusville Hospital.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …
Debra Sue Green, 69, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service for Mary Bean will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Reinsel Funeral Home with Father John Miller presiding.
Clyde Joseph Oelkrue, 2, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 8, 2022.
Jay A. Scott, 62, a resident of Franklin, died tragically at 8:52 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, from the injuries he sustained in a violent automobile accident along Route 322 near Cochranton.
David J. Knight, 58, of Oil City, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Theodore T. Mitrosky, age 90, of Clarion passed away Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman, age 86, of Clarion, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022, during a brief stay at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret L. Hicks, age 92, of Oil City, died on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Susan Kathleen Horton, age 74, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home.
Shirley Irene Ziegler, age 84, of Knox, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a brief illness.
