Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Dorothy J. Chatley, 85, a resident of 1477 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness. She was born August 5, 1934 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late George Harold Wolfe and Kathryn Louise (Grace) Wolfe. The information was updated after the obituary was published.